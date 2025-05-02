Governor’s biography a guiding scripture for new generation: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said people often see only the peak of success but forget how much struggle went into building that foundation. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaking at an event in Lucknow on May 1. (Sourced)

Addressing an event in Lucknow where Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar released a book ‘Chunautiyan Mujhe Pasand Hain’ (I like challenges) chronicling the journey of Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, Yogi said, “This book is like a guiding scripture for the new generation.”

The CM also said Patel’s journey from a small village in Gujarat to the governorship of India’s largest state was marked by challenges.

He said “Chunautiyan Mujhe Pasand Hain” illustrates how a woman, through determination and resilience, can rise above social barriers, limited resources, and adversity to become a source of inspiration for the society.

“The book is more than a biography—it’s a reflection on life’s journey, capturing the triumph of perseverance over hardship,” the CM added.

Praising authors Vinay Joshi, Ashok Desai, and Pankaj Jani, he likened the book’s 14 chapters to “the 14 gems that emerged from the churning of the ocean.”

Calling freedom of expression important for a strong democracy, the CM said books like ‘Chunautiyan Mujhe Pasand Hain’ strengthen democratic values. “This book is a complete picture of democracy, struggle, confidence and women empowerment,” he added.