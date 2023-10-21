The state government has given its nod to a state-of-the-art tourism facilitation centre in Ayodhya. The facility, which will be set up on 4.40 acres with a budget of ₹130 crore, aims to give a boost to international tourism in the temple town. Govt approves Ayodhya tourism facilitation centre

The public-private partnership project will be operated on the design-build-finance-operate-transfer model.

To execute the project, the state government has floated an e-tender and shortlisted four companies. The final selection will be done after the opening of financial bids.

According to the state tourism department, the tourism centre will have an office, art and crafts centre, food court, ampitheatre and parking space.

In addition, it will also have a dormitory and a shopping complex.

“Over the next one-and-half months, the project will be rolled out,” the state government has said.

The government may remove or relocate some existing structures for the project.

₹146 crore for revamping of public facilities

The Urban Development department of the state government on Friday convened a meeting in Ayodhya to put in place public facilities for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla.

Officials of several other departments were also present.

Presiding over the meeting, Amrit Abhijat, principal secretary, Urban Development, discussed about the public facilities that need to be augmented for the mega event in Ayodhya.

During the meeting, it was decided that a budget of ₹146 crore would be allocated for various public infrastructure projects that would be put in place for the ceremony.

