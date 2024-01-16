Govt attempt to ensure 100% coverage of beneficiaries a first, says Rajnath

LUCKNOW Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday participated in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatras in Lucknow and said this was the first time that the government was approaching people to ensure that they get benefits of all public welfare schemes. Defence minister Rajnath Singh with a beneficiary of a government scheme in the state capital on Tuesday. (Sourced)

“This is the first time that any government has made such an attempt to ensure that all get benefits of public welfare schemes and the credit for this must be given solely to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking up such a big challenge,” he said.

The minister attended two Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatras at Sitapur Road and at Indira Nagar.

“I can see that women from poor families are here, and so I would urge you to raise your hands and clap if you feel satisfied with the way the Modi government is functioning,” Singh said as the women burst into applause.

They also raised slogans hailing “Bharat Mata (Mother India)” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rajnath Singh also distributed certificates to newly enlisted beneficiaries of various government schemes, including those of PM’s free housing scheme, Ayushman and other schemes.

“I am certain that no eligible person would now be left out of the ambit of public scheme coverage, but just in case someone is still left out, I can assure them that they would be covered soon. That is because our government believes that all eligible people must get the benefits of government schemes,” he said.

He said India now had a significantly enlarged global profile under Modi’s stewardship..

“Now, when Indian PM speaks, the world listens,” he added.

The defence minister also said that he tried to ensure the best facilities for the people of Lucknow, emphasizing the process would continue.

“Under PM Modi, the Indian economy is among the top five. Top economists are unanimous that if the pace continues, the country would be among the top three global economies by 2027, and top ranked by 2047,” said Singh.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said the PM’s “guarantee” of better future for people had found many takers. “The craze for ‘Modi guarantee’ van and the credibility people attach to it is to be seen to be believed,” he said.

Pathak also praised Rajnath Singh, crediting him for the development of the state capital. Lucknow BJP chief Anand Dwivedi, mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLC Mukesh Sharma and media in-charge Praveen Garg also listed various initiatives that had been taken for the people of Lucknow.