Govt charts 1,540 new bus routes to connect more remote villages

The Uttar Pradesh government has charted 1,540 new routes to run bus services to the unserved villages, officials aware of the development said. The minister said there was scope for expanding bus services in the state, considering the number of people using state buses was still low.

The government, according to them, has issued two notifications in this regard.

“The two notifications issued on February 1 by transport principal secretary L Venkateshwarlu formulates 410 and 1130 routes, for plying stage carriages.” a transport official said.

The notifications came after minister of state for transport (independent) Daya Shankar Singh directed officials to expedite the route formation exercise.

“The UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) may be asked to operate buses on all the newly-formed routes before the Lok Sabha elections,” the official said.