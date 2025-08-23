Govt committed to last-mile healthcare delivery: Pathak

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Friday said Uttar Pradesh has witnessed “historic progress” in healthcare over the past seven years, with the establishment of 17 new medical colleges, strengthening of rural health centres, and expansion of super-speciality facilities. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak. (File)

Addressing the seventh edition of UP Health Summit -- ‘Swasth Bharat, Samarth Bharat: Together for a Healthier Future’ -- organised at a city hotel, Pathak said: “The state is committed to ensuring last-mile healthcare delivery through free primary care in rural areas, dedicated Jachcha-Bachcha Kendras for safe motherhood and child health, digital solutions like the Sanjeevani App and a strengthened health workforce.”

“Our focus remains on timely, affordable, and quality services, especially for mothers, children, and underserved communities,” he added.

Ritu Maheshwari, secretary, department of health and family welfare, said strengthening the state’s health ecosystem requires enhancing service delivery at primary and community health centres.

She highlighted that initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and FACTA are enabling digital interventions and data-driven monitoring, helping ensure timely and quality healthcare services for patients.

Dr Upasana Arora, chairperson, CII UP, said UP is witnessing a healthcare transformation driven by government initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat expansion, digital health adoption, and new medical colleges, alongside private sector innovation and investment.

Dr Dharminder Nagar, chairman, CII Northern region, said that remarkable progress has been made in UP. The event was attended by more than 180 industry members.