‘Govt lying about Mahakumbh stampede toll’: SP MLAs demand list of deceased

The maiden day of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly’s Budget session was marked by protests, both inside and outside the House, by Samajwadi Party (SP) legislators. The January 29 stampede, in which at least 30 people were killed and another 60 injured, at the Mahakumbh Mela area remained the key issue as they alleged that the government was lying about the death toll. Samajwadi Party MLAs protest during the first day of the budget session of the UP Assembly in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Deepak Kumar/HT)

The SP legislators, who staged a protest at the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh near gate number one of the Assembly with placards in their hands, also demanded a list of the people killed and injured in the incident, along with the monetary compensation given by the government to their kin.

The SP MLA from Kaant in Moradabad and party chief whip in the UP Assembly, Kamal Akhtar said: “The government has made the Mahakumbh an event and devotees paid the price for this with their lives. The government gave push to the VVIP culture at the Mahakumbh and also hid the actual number of deaths in the stampede. The government should give proper monetary compensation to all the deceased.”

Speaking on the Budget session, SP MLA and former minister Shivpal Yadav lashed out at the BJP government and said that the government should resign as it was hiding the actual death figures. “...The BJP government has not been able to tell the names and exact number of people who died in all the incidents that took place in the Kumbh. Also, it didn’t help anyone financially. In the name of Sanatan, they create a drama and misuse the public money. I think the BJP people are not Sanatani but dhongi (hypocrites). I think they should immediately resign. This government keeps running away from the core issues,” said Shivpal.

Meanwhile, as soon as governor Anandiben Patel started a joint address of the UP Legislative Assembly and Council, the SP legislators raised slogans of ‘Go Back’ in the assembly hall. The protest by SP legislators continued during the entire address of the governor.

“The BJP government is continuously giving fake figures. The address of the governor contained all those fake figures and that is why we were protesting inside the house. I think even the governor knew that what was written in her address is not true and that is why she left early,” said the SP chief whip.

Uttar Pradesh minister of state (Independent charge) Nitin Agarwal, however, took strong objections to the protest by SP legislators during the address of the Governor. “The behaviour of the opposition in the state during the address of the governor...is irresponsible and worrying. Information about the government’s work is given through the governor’s address. But during the address, the opposition continued to create a ruckus. This proves that the opposition has nothing to do with the development of the state. Instead of respecting the honourable governor, the opposition continued to disrespect her. The opposition has shown that it is less of a responsible political party and more of a party spreading anarchy,” he wrote on his X account.

BOX Sardhna MLA protests in cuff and chains

SP MLA from Sardhna in Meerut Atul Pradhan wore chains and a handcuff to protest against the deportation of Indians in handcuffs from the US. “It is a shame for the entire country how our people are being sent from the US with their hands cuffed and feet chained. But our PM is going to the US and cracking deals instead of raising the issue. A small country like Columbia and Mexico didn’t allow the US planes to land on their land. We will not tolerate the disrespect of our fellow Indians.”