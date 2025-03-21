Govt preparing for fierce onslaught on corruption: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said his government was working towards “making a fierce onslaught on corruption”. Terming corruption a termite that has been rendering the system hollow, he said: “There’s a need to exterminate the termite”. U .P. CM distributed loans worth ₹ 55 cr to 1,423 young entrepreneurs under Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan in Gonda. (Sourced)

Yogi also said that once a ‘BIMARU’ state, Uttar Pradesh is now India’s second-largest economy. The CM expressed these views after distributing loans worth ₹55 crore to 1,423 young entrepreneurs of Devipatan division under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (M-YUVA) at an event held in Gonda.

Addressing youths on the occasion, he said: “The double-engine government has been supporting young entrepreneurs in becoming financially self-reliant. A nation’s strength is measured by its young talent, energy and discipline. When youth get opportunities, no force can harm that country.”

He called upon the youth to move forward with patience and determination towards entrepreneurship so that they can make Uttar Pradesh the growth engine of the country.

“I call upon the youth to invest in the state through schemes such as ODOP (One district, one product) or Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana. Work towards it with patience. The government’s single window system and Nivesh Sarathi will help them...If someone asks for money in the name of sanctioning a loan, file a complaint. Any fraud in the name of obtaining loans will not be tolerated,” he said.

“We will take such an action that will become an example. We will ensure that they never find a place in government service” the CM added. “Corruption weakens the system like a termite and eliminating it requires collective efforts from both the society and the government for the betterment of future generations,” Yogi said.

“If young people get the right opportunities to use their energy in the right direction, nothing can stop them from moving forward. Uttar Pradesh will become self-reliant through the power of youth,” he added. During the event, CM Yogi also distributed toolkits to artisans under the ODOP programme. He also visited the startup exhibition organised by young entrepreneurs.

The CM said over 3 lakh young people have registered under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Abhiyan and more than 32,700 have already received loan approvals. As per him, during the three-day fair scheduled from March 25 in every district, more youths will be connected to the scheme.

He advised them to undergo training on managing loans to become successful entrepreneurs. The scheme provides an initial loan of up to ₹5 lakh, with an increased limit of ₹10 lakh for the next phase. Yogi emphasised that the youth who once struggled for jobs are now becoming entrepreneurs, contributing to the progress of their districts and the entire state.

Cabinet ministers Rakesh Sachan and Dara Singh Chauhan, Kaiserganj MP Karan Bhushan Singh, MLAs Vinay Kumar Dwivedi, Ramapit Shastri, Bawan Singh, Prem Narayan Pandey, Prabhat Kumar Verma, Prateek Bhushan Singh, Ajay Singh and MLC Awadhesh Kumar Singh were prominent among those present on the occasion.