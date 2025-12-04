Govt stands with kin of BLOs who have died: UP deputy CM Pathak

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday said that the Election Commission was looking into the matter of recent deaths of booth level officers (BLOs) and that the government was standing with the aggrieved families. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak. (HT file)

He assured that any specific complaint of death due to work load during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls will be looked into. Pathak was talking to reporters in Hathras where he also addressed party workers.

“The Election Commission is looking into the matter and the government stands with families of the BLOs who have died,” he said in reply to a question.

There have been cases of deaths of the BLOs engaged in the SIR all over Uttar Pradesh. A 45-year-old BLO also died in Hathras on Tuesday morning when he was reportedly getting ready for work.

Earlier, addressing party leaders and workers at the BJP office in Hathras, Pathak said the party supports the efforts made by the Election Commission for the preparation of a fair voter list.

“Hard work of party workers for over five years should reflect at the booth level and thus we need to assist the Election Commission with sincerity and fairness. It is the responsibility of everyone to ensure that each eligible voter and new voter is added to the voter list,” the deputy CM added.

Pathak urged party workers to ensure identification and removal of the names of those unauthorisedly living in the area as infiltrators. He also asked them to ensure inclusion of the names of youths who have turned 18 and women who have recently moved in after marriage.