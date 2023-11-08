Govt to weed out unrecognised schools, mulls fine of up to 1 lakh

The state basic education department has planned an intensive campaign to act against unrecognised schools in operation. All block education officers have been asked to submit certificates to the directorate declaring that no school under their jurisdiction was running without recognition, along with list of schools against which action should be taken, by November 22. (File)

Such schools, or even those found running after their de-recognition, can be punished with a fine of up to ₹1 lakh, along with other legal action, according to instructions issued by the Directorate of Basic Education to all basic education officers (BEOs). If the violation continues, the schools will be subject to a daily penalty of up to ₹10,000.

The authority has asked for reports of action taken as part of the campaign from districts by November 22.

It is noteworthy that the state runs primary, junior high, and aided junior high schools. Under a provision in the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, no school can be established or operated without obtaining recognition from the government.

In his letter issued to BEOs, joint director of education (Basic) Ganesh Kumar has issued a letter in this regard to the basic education officers of all the districts and instructed them to carry out a campaign to crack the whip against all unrecognised schools.

Also, all block education officers have been asked to submit certificates to the directorate declaring that no school under their jurisdiction was running without recognition, along with list of schools against which action should be taken, by November 22.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON