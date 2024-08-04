Govt working 24x7 to help flood victims, says Yogi

Lucknow/Gorakhpur: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who visited the flood-affected areas of Kushinagar on Sunday, said the state government is committed to the safety of its citizens in times of disaster, adding that it is working 24x7 to help the flood victims. Addressing concerns of the public representatives about the villages across the Narayani river, the CM emphasized the need for a concrete bridge to serve the 15,000-20,000 people residing there. (For representation)

He also highlighted the role of timely flood prevention measures and the end of terror, anarchy and hooliganism in Kushinagar’s Chittauni region over the past seven years.

Reflecting on the past, he recalled that seven years ago, the area was plagued by mafia dominance, resulting in violence and fear and people avoided travelling after sunset back then.

About the flood prevention steps, he said these efforts have been particularly impactful in Kushinagar, where approximately three lakh people have been saved from devastating floods.

These measures have also contributed to flood prevention in other districts across the state, he said.

“Kushinagar, located at the foothills of the Himalayas, faces rapid river currents, yet substantial relief efforts have brought stability to the region,” he said.

“Over the past seven years, significant efforts have been made to protect the district from the floods of the Narayani and Gandak rivers. With approximately ₹600 crore invested in various flood prevention measures, 1,16,000 people in 83 villages and 20,000 hectares of agricultural land have been safeguarded,” he said, according to a government statement.

He directed district magistrate Umesh Mishra to identify the optimal location for the bridge using PM Gati-Shakti and to commence survey work post-monsoon. He also urged the acceleration of work on the Chittauni-Bhainsaha embankment pitch to improve accessibility.

The chief minister also met the flood affected people at Turkha gram sabha and distributed relief material. Earlier, he inspected the Bhainsaha-Chhitauni embankment.

He also distributed certificates to the beneficiaries of various schemes and tablets among the students. The Annaprashan Sanskar of children was also completed.

Jal Shakti minister Swatantradev Singh, Kushinagar MP Vijay Kumar Dubey, MLAs Vivekanand Pandey, Vinay Gaur, Manish Jaiswal, Mohan Verma, Surendra Kushwaha, Asim Rai, District Panchayat President Savitri Jaiswal, BJP District President Durgesh Rai, Rajeshwar Singh and other dignitaries were also present.