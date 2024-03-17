Grand Ayodhya township project gets underway

The Yogi Adityanath government has launched its prestigious Ayodhya Township project in the temple town. To be executed in nine phases on 1,407 acres, the township will come up on both sides of the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway. The National Institute of Hydrology at Roorkee has been roped in to construct an artificial lake inside the township and connect it with the river Saryu.

As part of the first phase, an Agra-based agency has taken up the construction of a road in the upcoming township. Engineers from the company reached Ayodhya to roll out the works for which land has been acquired in Manja Barhata, Manja Tirwa and Shahnawazpur of Ayodhya.

The township will house residential, commercial and multi-utility complexes along with state bhawans.

According to the housing and urban planning department, 28 plots have been assigned for mutts/ashrams, 12 for hotels, six for multi-utility housing and one for group housing.

In addition, one plot each will be allotted for an institution, school, nursing home and warehouse.

Divisional commissioner of Ayodhya division Gaurav Dayal has confirmed that the phase one works have been launched with the construction of roads.

While the housing board has already allotted plots to Gujarat and Uttarakhand governments for state bhawans, it has received similar requests from Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh governments.

Also known as the Ayodhya Greenfield township project, the state government has conceptualised it to decongest the temple town.

The process for e-allotment of plots for mutts/ashrams began Friday on the housing board’s website and will continue till April 29.

According to the board, for plots measuring up to 3,000 sq metre the registration fee is ₹five lakh and for plots above 3,000 sq metre, it will be ₹10 lakh.

The National Institute of Hydrology at Roorkee has been roped in to construct an artificial lake in the township and connect it with the river Saryu.

The lake project will be spread across 430 acres.

BOX

Greenfield Township: A look

Likely to be executed at ₹2183 crore

Area- 1,407 acres

A lake filled with water of river Saryu to come up on 430 acres

Project to house residential and commercial plots, group housing, ashram/mutts, international guest houses

Housing and urban planning department of the state government is executing the project