Greater Noida breathes ‘most’ toxic air, AQI near 500

People in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida breathed the most toxic air in the country on Friday with its air quality index (AQI) reaching as high as 494, which the pollution control board has categorised as a ‘severe’ condition. Nearby Delhi, meanwhile, recorded AQI of 468, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said in its recent update. Two more western UP cities, Noida and Ghaziabad recorded ‘severe’ deterioration in their air quality as their AQI touched 440 and 410, respectively. (HT)

AQI levels between zero and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’.

Similarly, five more U.P. cities recorded ‘very poor’ and three others ‘poor’ air quality: Baghpat (394), Meerut (387), Hapur (386), Khurja (336) and Bulandshahr (325), Muzaffarnagar (254), Vrindavan (237) and Jhansi (202).

Meanwhile, the situation was not as bad in the state capital (AQI 174) where air pollution was high in many of the areas where the board’s stations are located.

While PM2.5 (particulate matter 2.5 mm) was recorded at a maximum of 500, PM10 stood at 383 around 4 pm on Friday at the Talkatora station.

Jewar MLA writes to DM

Dhirendra Singh, who represents Jewar in the state Assembly, has written to the Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate urging him to take emergency responses to tackle the current situation.

Sharing a copy of the letter on X, he wrote, “With air quality reaching dangerous levels, I appeal to all to remain alert and not go out unnecessarily. The government and administration have been informed of the situation.”

