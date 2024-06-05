Greening efforts, events mark World Environment Day in Lko

A number of events were held to mark World Environment Day in the state capital here on Wednesday. Cadets of the NCC’s Naval Wing participating in an event on the occasion of World Environment Day in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) planted 10,000 saplings in the Basant Kunj scheme with the divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob and the LDA team held a large-scale plantation campaign in the green belt developed in Sector-J near Rashtra Prerna Sthal. On the occasion, LDA vice chairman Indramani Tripathi said that human life can be made pleasant only with the determination to protect the environment.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

At RDSO the day was observed under the theme ‘Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience’. The objective of the event was to raise awareness about the presence of desertification and drought and to highlight the measures taken to prevent desertification. On this occasion, various programmes were organised at RDSO. A Prabhat Pheri was organised by RDSO to spread awareness among the masses. A massive tree plantation drive was also carried out at Happy Park, Sector-C, RDSO, under the leadership of Ajay Kumar Rana, director general, RDSO.

At the GD Goenka Public School Lucknow, principal Prerna Mitra, CCO Lalita Goel, teachers, staff and students participated in sapling-plantation in the school garden and took a pledge to sustain and maintain the ecofriendly approach in school activities and thus, protect the environment and nature.

Various types of plants were planted at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University campus. Mango, guava, sandalwood, vine, jamun and other fruit and shady trees were planted under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof JP Pandey. He said that not just planting but people should take care of the trees too.

At Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, a programme was organised on the topic ‘Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience’ under the joint aegis of the department of environmental science, the Innovation Council and NCC. Prof Ajay Prakash, former Pro-vice chancellor of Shri Ram Swaroop Memorial University, was present as the chief guest of the programme.

NCC cadets of the Naval Wing contributed to environmental sustainability, under the aegis of NCC Group Headquarters Lucknow, and carried out a tree plantation drive along the Gomti Riverfront. The event was celebrated as part of Puneet Sagar Abhiyan, promoting cleanliness of water bodies and enhancing the green cover near river banks. The cadets also took out a rally to create awareness about global warming and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. On this occasion, the unit also organised a debate for cadets on the topic ‘Are current efforts enough to mitigate climate change?’

The Institute of Wildlife Science, ONGC, University of Lucknow, and IT College took part in this global event by organising a Rudraksha sapling plantation drive and a Seed Rakhi distribution campaign.