Ground-breaking ceremony: Brahmos stall a big attraction

The stall of Brahmos supersonic cruise missile attracted the maximum crowd on Friday at the exhibition of the ground-breaking ceremony. The missile is to be manufactured in the state capital in the days to come.

Officials at the stall said the missile achieves a maximum speed of 2.5 Mach (3087 kmph) to 2.8 Mach (3457.44 kmph) and it can carry the 200 to 300 kg warheads. The total weight of the missile is around 3,000 kg.

Missile launchers were also displayed outside the stall.

The beauty of this missile is that India has got all its variants which can be fired from ships, submarines, fighter jets, and ground launchers mounted on trucks.

The Brahmos has been inducted in 12 warships of the Indian Navy. It has been fitted in the Sukhoi 30MKI, Rajput-class destroyers, Talwar-class frigate, Shivalik-class frigate, Kolkata-class destroyer and Visakhapatnam-class destroyer.

The Lucknow unit where the manufacture of the missiles is slated to begin soon was inaugurated in December 2021.