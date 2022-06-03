Ground-breaking ceremony: LMC on the job to clean city, deck up VIP route

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is leaving no stone unturned to clean the city and to deck the roads from the CCSI Airport to Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. The effort is to make every investor and delegate feel special during their stay in the state capital.

Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “The LMC has appointed more than 2,500 sanitation workers to ensure a cleaner Lucknow during the ground-breaking ceremony. Daily drives against litter bugs are yielding good results. The LMC is penalising around 300 people daily for littering the roads for the last one week. Also, the animal-catching squad is also in action on VVIP routes. Besides, CCTV cameras are operational to stop theft of flower pots from the CCSI Airport to Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.”

All zonal officers and sanitation supervisors have been allotted areas to ensure cleaning of the route from the CCSI Airport to the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

All street lights from the CCSI Airport to the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan have been checked and damaged lights have been replaced with the new ones, said Dwivedi.

He added, “Water is being sprinkled on trees and roads to control the spread of dust on the routes of VVIPs. Besides, city crossings are decked up with special tricolor lights; the trees are also decorated with tricolor lights. We want every investor to feel special during his stay in the state capital.”

The Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration has also made arrangements for uninterrupted power supply during the ground-breaking ceremony. All transformers have been repeatedly checked and tested.

Ground breaking factoids

# Aerolloy Technologies Limited will invest ₹320 crore in the defence and aerospace sector in the state capital. The project will become operational in 2024 and is expected to generate employment for around 200 people.

# In the housing and commercial sector, Amrawati Residency, ANS Developers Private Limited, GK Orthocity and Pardos Lucknow Developers will launch their projects in the state capital. Two dairy projects are also lined up for Lucknow. All these projects will be rolled out at the ground-breaking ceremony.

# The venue from La Martiniere College to Indira Gandhi Pratishthan is decorated with new tri-colour lights while all the spiral lights have been removed.

# From Kalidas Marg to 1090 Crossing to Indira Gandhi Pratishthan complex as many as 72 vertical gardens and 3,500 flower pots have been placed on the main roads.

# About 2,500 sanitation workers have been engaged for special cleaning, from CCSI Airport to Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. They will be sprinkling lime and sanitising toilets.

# The work of installing green colour view cutters on open unnecessary and unused routes on both sides has been completed.

# Cleaning and repair of sewer holes (manholes) from Airport to the venue of the event has been done.

# In the ground-breaking ceremony, a total of ₹4,459 crore will be pumped into new MSMEs being set up in the state.

# Projects worth more than ₹80,000 crore to be proposed in the ground-breaking ceremony.

# The ceremony will see a maximum of 805 projects in the MSME sector coming on the ground, followed by 275 projects of agriculture and allied industries and 65 projects of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies.

# Other projects expected to hit the ground include six projects related to education worth ₹1,183 crore, seven projects worth ₹489 crore of dairy and six of animal husbandry worth ₹224 crore.