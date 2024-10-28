Menu Explore
GRP busts duo smuggling 14 rare turtles

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Oct 29, 2024 06:04 AM IST

An FIR has been filed against them under the Wildlife Protection Act, following a complaint from forest officials.

In a significant operation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) rescued 14 rare turtles from two wildlife smugglers at Chheoki railway station on Monday. The individuals, identified as Achhe, 27, and Govind, 20, from Sultanpur district, were allegedly transporting the turtles to Kolkata. An FIR has been filed against them under the Wildlife Protection Act, following a complaint from forest officials.

For representation only
For representation only (HT File photo)

According to Rajiv Ranjan Upadhyay, station house officer (SHO) of the GRP, Chheoki outpost in-charge Rajiv Kumar Singh was on patrol with his team when he spotted two suspects at platform number two. Upon investigation, the GRP team discovered the turtles hidden in sacks they were carrying. The estimated value of the rescued turtles exceeds 3.50 lakh.

Questioning from them revealed that they were part of a gang involved in catching turtles from Ganga river and smuggling them to West Bengal. Forest officials also reached the spot after receiving information. The turtles were handed over to forest department and were released in their natural habitat in the Ganga wetlands.

