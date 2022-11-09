Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Guru Nanak Dev was a ray of light in troubled medieval times: Yogi

Guru Nanak Dev was a ray of light in troubled medieval times: Yogi

lucknow news
Updated on Nov 09, 2022 12:52 AM IST

Addressing a gathering to mark the celebration of 553rd Prakash Utsav of the first Sikh Guru Nanak Devji at DAV College ground, he said Anyone who rises above caste and creed to serve humanity will be remembered for centuries like Shri Guru Nanak Dev.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said history not only offered a glimpse into the past but also gave us the inspiration to rectify our mistakes. (Pic for representation)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said history not only offered a glimpse into the past but also gave us the inspiration to rectify our mistakes. (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow History not only offered a glimpse into the past but also gave us the inspiration to rectify our mistakes, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Tuesday.

Addressing a gathering to mark the celebration of 553rd Prakash Utsav of the first Sikh Guru Nanak Devji at DAV College ground, he said the occasion was being celebrated all over the country with zeal but was this possible in Nankana Sahib ( Pakistan) where Shri Guru Nanak Devji was born? “Why is the birthplace of Shri Guru Nanak Devji not with us today? Why are such large programmes in honour of Shri Guru Nanak Devji banned in Nankana Sahib?” he asked.

Yogi said, “We must learn from our past mistakes and try to improve. We remember Shri Guru Nanak because his life was devoted to religion and country. Anyone who rises above caste and creed to serve humanity will be remembered for centuries like Shri Guru Nanak Devji. I hope all Indians will devote themselves to religion and humanity as shown by Shri Guru Nanak Devji.”

The chief minister said, “In the troubled medieval period, humanity was in danger due to invaders and the honour of women was not safe. In that period, a ray of light appeared in the form of Shri Guru Nanak Devji, who worked for the downtrodden and also to save the honour of women. That’s why Indians across the world celebrate Prakash Parva with full devotion.”

The programme started with Shabad Kirtan in the morning and devotees in large number assembled at the venue. A langar (community feast) was also organised which was served to people from all castes and religions.

Also present on the occasion was deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, MLA Rajeshwar Singh, Yogesh Shukla and president of Lucknow Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee Rajendra Singh Bagga.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out