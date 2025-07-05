Gyanvapi survey: Allahabad HC adjourns hearing till August 6

The Allahabad high court on Friday adjourned hearing till August 6 in a civil revision petition challenging a Varanasi court’s October 2023 order that had refused to direct the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to undertake a survey of the wuzukhana (ablution pond) area in the Gyanvapi mosque complex except for the structure, which the Hindu side calls a Shivlinga and the Muslims describe as a fountain, inside the mosque located adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The plea challenged the Varanasi court’s order of October 2023.. (FILE PHOTO)

When the matter was taken up on Friday, the counsel for the parties submitted that the matter is still engaging the attention of the apex court and its interim order is operating till now.

Following the submission, Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal adjourned the matter till August 6 on a civil revision plea filed by Rakhi Singh, who is one of the plaintiffs before a Varanasi court. The plea challenges the Varanasi judge’s order of October 2023.

The high court was informed of the interim order granted by the apex court in writ petition (civil) no - 1246 of 2020 (Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay vs. Union of India and others), wherein the apex court had directed that though fresh suits may be filed, no suits would be registered and no proceedings shall be undertaken therein till further orders of the Supreme Court.

Further, the apex court had directed that no court across the country will pass any effective interim orders or final orders in pending suits.