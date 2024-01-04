close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Gyanvapi survey: Varanasi court order on ASI plea for not disclosing report for 4 weeks on Jan 5

Gyanvapi survey: Varanasi court order on ASI plea for not disclosing report for 4 weeks on Jan 5

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Jan 05, 2024 05:04 AM IST

Varanasi district court sets January 5 as date for order on ASI's application to not make Gyanvapi mosque complex survey report public for four more weeks.

The Varanasi district court on Thursday fixed January 5 (Friday) as date for the order on an application by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), praying to the court not to make its Gyanvapi mosque complex survey report public for at least four more weeks.

On January 3, the ASI had told the court that it has to submit a copy of the sealed report in the court of civil judge (senior division), fast track court (FTC), Varanasi, in compliance with the order of the Allahabad high court. (For Representation)
On January 3, the ASI had told the court that it has to submit a copy of the sealed report in the court of civil judge (senior division), fast track court (FTC), Varanasi, in compliance with the order of the Allahabad high court. (For Representation)

The ASI had told the court that it has to submit a copy of the sealed report in the court of civil judge (senior division), fast track court (FTC), Varanasi, in compliance with the order of the Allahabad high court.

The ASI filed the application on Wednesday. The court heard it and fixed January 4 as date for the order. On Thursday, the court fixed January 5 as date for the order, said standing government counsel Amit Srivastava, who had filed the application on behalf of ASI.

The ASI had submitted the survey report in a sealed cover to the district court on December 18. On December 19, the Allahabad high court directed the ASI to submit the report on the scientific investigation/ survey work in the civil court (senior division), fast track court, Varanasi. On behalf of the ASI, Centre’s standing government counsel Amit Srivastava filed the application.

