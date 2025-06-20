Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Hanging out of moving car lands man in police net

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 20, 2025 08:30 PM IST

The issue has raised questions over the police’s alleged inaction as the 1090 Crossing falls under a VVIP zone.

LUCKNOW: A 26-year-old man’s frivolous attempt to stand out in a crowd, or in this case on a road, landed him in police custody, police said on Friday. Only recently, a video of him surfaced on social media that showed him dangling from the passenger side of a moving SUV with its doors open.

(Sourced)
(Sourced)

Passersby could only but notice as the ‘stunt’ went on at the busy 1090 Crossing in Lucknow for about 30 minutes, according to eyewitnesses.

“The swift police action was taken by Gautampalli police, who tracked the accused using CCTV footage,” read an official statement.

However, the issue has raised questions over the police’s alleged inaction as the 1090 Crossing falls under a VVIP zone.

“The accused was identified as Bhuvanesh Raghuvanshi from Kalyanpur East under Vikasnagar police station limits. He was taken into custody from his residence, and the vehicle, a used SUV bearing registration number UP32 NC 0615, was also seized from him,” said the official statement.

Police officials confirmed that Bhuvanesh has been booked under Sections 170, 126, and 135 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with endangering public safety and driving dangerously.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Hanging out of moving car lands man in police net
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On