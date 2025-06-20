Hanging out of moving car lands man in police net

LUCKNOW: A 26-year-old man’s frivolous attempt to stand out in a crowd, or in this case on a road, landed him in police custody, police said on Friday. Only recently, a video of him surfaced on social media that showed him dangling from the passenger side of a moving SUV with its doors open. (Sourced)

Passersby could only but notice as the ‘stunt’ went on at the busy 1090 Crossing in Lucknow for about 30 minutes, according to eyewitnesses.

“The swift police action was taken by Gautampalli police, who tracked the accused using CCTV footage,” read an official statement.

However, the issue has raised questions over the police’s alleged inaction as the 1090 Crossing falls under a VVIP zone.

“The accused was identified as Bhuvanesh Raghuvanshi from Kalyanpur East under Vikasnagar police station limits. He was taken into custody from his residence, and the vehicle, a used SUV bearing registration number UP32 NC 0615, was also seized from him,” said the official statement.

Police officials confirmed that Bhuvanesh has been booked under Sections 170, 126, and 135 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with endangering public safety and driving dangerously.