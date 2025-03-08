Hapur horror: Dalit woman’s family fights for justice

A 21-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by upper-caste men while working in a field in Hapur in August 2023. Her family claims that instead of filing an FIR, police forced them into a ₹2.5 lakh settlement through a village panchayat. According to the victim’s father, the main accused Pawan Singh raped his daughter and filmed the act. When the family sought justice, it was coerced into accepting a settlement. (For representation)

According to the victim’s father, the main accused Pawan Singh not only raped his daughter but also recorded the act. When the family sought justice, they were coerced into accepting the settlement. Fear and repeated threats kept them silent, eventually forcing them to relocate.

Hoping to rebuild their daughter’s life, they arranged her marriage, but the accused allegedly sent the obscene video to her fiancé, leading to the wedding’s cancellation. Later, the accused demanded the ₹2.5 lakh back, claiming it was a loan. When the family refused, the girl’s mother was allegedly assaulted and disrobed by the accused’s relatives.

“They demanded money and misbehaved. When my wife resisted, they assaulted her and tore her clothes,” the victim’s father told the police.

With no recourse, the family approached Hapur SP Kunwar Gyananjay Singh. Following their complaint, an FIR was registered on Thursday against five men, including four villagers who supported the accused.

“The initial incident wasn’t reported earlier, but we now have a formal complaint. An FIR has been filed under IPC sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force), and 506 (criminal intimidation). The victim will record her statement in court,” said additional SP Vineet Bhatnagar. A special team has been formed to arrest the absconding accused.