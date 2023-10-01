The state government will be launching a month-long ‘Har Ghar Solar’ campaign in Lucknow and Varanasi from October 2 to promote use of renewable energy in the state, a government spokesman said here on Saturday. ‘Har Ghar Solar’ campaign in Lucknow, Varanasi from October 2 (Pic for representation)

Lucknow and Varanasi are among the 18 cities being developed as solar cities in UP.

The campaign, according to the spokesman, sought to encourage people to install solar rooftops to meet their energy requirement. The state government has fixed a target of generating 6,000 MW solar power through rooftops under the Solar Policy, 2022.

“Camps will be organised during campaign in two cities to brief people about the whole process of installing a rooftop and its benefits,” he said.

