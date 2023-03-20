‘Har Khet ko Paani’ grant to farmers raised to 1.75 lakh

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to increase the grant given to farmers under the ‘Har Khet ko Paani’ scheme from ₹75,000 to ₹1.75 lakh for medium deep tube well boring, government spokesman said on Monday. The ‘Har Khet Ko Pani’ scheme is a component of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY). (For representation)

“The government has made several amendments to the previous orders regarding medium deep tube wells and deep tube wells to provide water to every field under the Chief Minister Minor Irrigation Scheme (Mukhyamantri Laghu Sinchayee Yojana); it has also increased the grant for deep tube well boring from ₹1 lakh to ₹2.65 lakh,” he said.

“The amount of ₹10,000 given earlier for the water distribution system has now been raised to ₹14,000. However, the fixed amount for separate electrification of tube wells will remain ₹68,000,” the spokesman added.

Farmers in the general category will also receive ₹2.57 lakh for tube well installation, up from ₹1.53 lakh previously. Furthermore, farmers in the SC/ST category will receive a grant of Rs. 3.85 lakh for the mandatory installation of a solar-powered pump on their tube wells of 5 horsepower (hp) capacity.

The scheduled caste category farmers will get a maximum grant of ₹5.74 lakh on tube wells, up from ₹4.70 lakh, for medium deep tube well borings.

For the general category farmers, the grant amount for the electrification of tube wells will remain at ₹68,000. However, the grant for tube wells has been increased from ₹1.78 lakh to ₹3.47 lakh.

“Scheduled caste category farmers will get a maximum grant of ₹6.64 lakh on tube wells for deep tube well borings, up from ₹4.95 lakh. The purchase of solar pumps will be done through UPNEDA, registered vendors and through the Gem portal,” he pointed out.