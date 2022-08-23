Hathras case: Allahabad HC grants bail to Kappan’s co-accused
The Uttar Pradesh police had arrested Kappan and three others accompanying him on October 5, 2020, under various sections of the IPC, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act while they were on their way to Hathras
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday granted bail to taxi driver Mohammad Alam, one of the accused booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act along with Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan while on way to Hathras in 2020.
A two-judge bench of Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Saroj Yadav observed: “On the basis of material available on record up to this stage, there appears no reasonable ground for believing that the accusations against the appellant are prima facie, true.”
“Prima facie, there appears no complicity and involvement of the appellant with the terrorist activities or any other activity against the nation,” the court said. “The case of this accused appellant is distinguished to the case of co accused Siddique Kappan as incriminating material was allegedly recovered from his possession,” the court observed.
The court also pointed out that observations made in this order (bail order) will have no effect in trial court’s proceedings in this case. The Uttar Pradesh police had arrested Kappan and three others accompanying him on October 5, 2020, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act while they were on their way to Hathras where a Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped on September 14, 2020.
The woman had died at a Delhi hospital on September 29, 2020. According to the police, six smartphones, one laptop and pamphlets were recovered from them. The prosecution alleged that after an inquiry, it came to fore that the applicant and other co-accused were travelling allegedly to disturb the harmony of the area.
In July last year, additional sessions judge, Mathura, Anil Kumar Pandey had rejected Kappan’s bail application. Rejecting the bail, the court had stated that Kappan and others committed acts that promoted enmity in the society. At present, Kappan and other co-accused in the case are lodged in Lucknow prison.
Ensure maximum seats for BJP from U.P. in 2024 LS polls: Dharampal
State Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh has called upon party leaders and office bearers to ensure that the party bags maximum seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. A meeting of the BJP office bearers of Kashi, Awadh, Gorakhpur, Kanpur- Bundelkhand region was held under Singh in the state unit office on Tuesday. Before the meeting, Singh met chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence.
Solar-powered cruises on the Saryu soon
In the next eight months, tourists will be able to enjoy cruises on the River Saryu in Ayodhya. The cruise, which will operate on solar power, will cover approximately a nine-km journey between Guptar ghat and Saryu ghat covering historic monuments of the Ramayan era. District magistrate of Ayodhya, Nitish Kumar, earmarked the land near Guptar ghat where the solar-power based cruise will be constructed, on Tuesday.
Ludhiana | Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni extends support to students protesting at PAU
Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni visited the Punjab Agricultural University campus to extend his support to students who have been protesting against the state government over its failure to fill the posts of agricultural officers lying vacant across the state. On Saturday, vice-chancellor SS Gosal listened to students' grievances and assured to bring up the matter to the notice of the government. Later, students handed over a memorandum to Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor.
Suspend all animal fairs, interstate transport of animals; run vax drive: U.P. CM Yogi
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked the officials concerned to go into a mission mode to prevent viral lumpy skin disease (LSD) in animals in Uttar Pradesh. He also said in case of death of an infected animal, cremation should be done while following the protocol. “Also, put a ban on entry of any unnecessary people into cow shelters”, Yogi said.
Fishing in the rains: Floods cause sufferings but anglers have field day
Anglers are having a good time on the river banks with their self-made and improvised fishing rods or using just the fishing lines, even as the swollen Ganga and Yamuna are causing immense difficulties to people living in low-lying areas. These fishers are flocking river banks and low-lying places where flood waters have entered Sangam city.
