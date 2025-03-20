Hathras prof accused of sexually exploiting students held in Prayagraj

Hathras police arrested Rajneesh Kumar, a senior professor at a degree college in Hathras district, late on Wednesday night near Subhash Chowk within the Civil Lines police station limits in Prayagraj on charges of sexually exploiting college students. Despite these allegations, Rajneesh Kumar continued to serve as the chief proctor at PC Bagla Degree College in Hathras. (Sourced)

According to Hathras superintendent of police (SP) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, Kumar had been on the run since March 13, when a case was registered against him at Hathras Gate police station. “Three police teams were formed under assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Ashok Kumar Singh’s supervision to track down the absconding professor,” said SP Sinha.

Kumar’s mobile phone had been switched off, but continuous surveillance led to his arrest. “The accused was planning to get anticipatory bail from the Allahabad high court but was nabbed before he could materialise his plan,” stated SP Hathras.

Kumar stands accused of recording and leaking 59 obscene videos online, according to the police.

The FIR was filed following a complaint sent to the Prime Minister, chief minister, and other authorities, which included 12 explicit photos showing Kumar in inappropriate situations with students.

Deputy inspector general (DIG) Aligarh Range Prabhakar Chaudhary declared a reward of ₹25,000 for good work by Hathras police in arresting the absconding professor.

Police has recoevered mobile phone, laptop from accused who now faces case under section 64(2)/68/75 of BNS and 67 of IT Act at Hathras Gate police station of Hathras.