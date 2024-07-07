 Hathras stampede: Probe team will question ‘anyone required’, says panel member - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jul 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Hathras stampede: Probe team will question ‘anyone required’, says panel member

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 07, 2024 03:34 PM IST

Ex-IPS officer Bhavesh Kumar asserted that the three-member judicial commission will speak to ‘anyone required’ for its inquiry.

The judicial commission set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the July 2 Hathras stampede, will question ‘anyone required’ for the inquiry, retired police officer Bhavesh Kumar, who is on the three-member panel, said on Saturday.

Hathras, July 04 (ANI): A team of police personnel investigate the 'Satsang' event site where the stampede incident occurred, in Hathras on Thursday. At least 121 people lost their lives in the stampede incident that happened on July 2. (ANI Photo/Mohd Zakir)
Hathras, July 04 (ANI): A team of police personnel investigate the 'Satsang' event site where the stampede incident occurred, in Hathras on Thursday. At least 121 people lost their lives in the stampede incident that happened on July 2. (ANI Photo/Mohd Zakir)

“We will speak to anyone required,” Kumar replied when asked if the commission will question self-styled godman ‘Bhole Baba’ as well. The stampede, which occurred at a ‘satsang’ of Surajpal alias Narayan Sankar Hari alias ‘Bhole Baba,’ claimed 121 lives, most of them women.

Also Read | ‘10-12 people sprayed poison’: Bhole Baba's lawyer's theory on Hathras stampede

Meanwhile, panel chairperson Brijesh Kumar Shrivastava, a former Allahabad high court judge, said that locals will be asked to join the investigation.

“We will issue a public notice soon asking local people and witnesses to share any evidence related to the stampede. We will also record their statements,” Shrivatsava stated.

Ex-bureaucrat Harish Rao is the third member of the group.

Also Read | ‘Deeply saddened’: Hathras ‘baba’ appears on video, sparks furore

The team reached Hathras on Saturday and visited the incident site near the Phulrai village along National Highway 91.

“We have been mandated to submit our report within two months,” Shrivastava, the commission chairperson, told reporters after reviewing the site. The group was accompanied by Ashish Kumar, District Magistrate (DM), Hathras, and Nipun Agarwal, the Superintendent of Police (SP).

On Sunday morning, the members camped at the Public Works Department (PWD) guest house and continued their inquiry.

So far, nine people, including key accused Devprakash Madhukar, have been arrested in connection with the stampede. Madhukar was the fundraiser and main organiser of the event, which was attended by more than 2.5 lakh people, nearly three times the permitted limit of 80,000.

Also Read | Deployed 160 cops including 40 for traffic at Hathras event on July 2: Official

However, the ‘godman’ himself has not been named in the First Investigation Report (FIR), which was lodged at the local Sikandra Rao police station on July 2 itself.

(With PTI inputs)

News / Cities / Lucknow / Hathras stampede: Probe team will question ‘anyone required’, says panel member
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 07, 2024
