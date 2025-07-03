Hazratganj revamp to bring back old-world charm

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has received a budget of ₹20 crore for the remodelling and beautification of Hazratganj area, often referred to as the heart of the city, vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar confirmed on Wednesday. The LDA has received a budget of ₹ 20 crore for the remodelling and beautification of Hazratganj area. (HT File)

The project, which aims to restore the area’s heritage character, will cover the stretch from the GPO at the Hazratganj intersection up to the district magistrate’s residence.

Kumar said the LDA will utilise the sanctioned funds to carry out key structural and aesthetic changes in Hazratganj, a prominent commercial and heritage zone of the city. “We are committed to restoring the charm of Hazratganj while preserving its architectural identity. The project will involve flooring changes, façade renovation, heritage lighting, and painting all buildings in the notified colour scheme,” he said.

An LDA official said that the tender has been issued. The facelift will cover key connecting roads, footpaths, installation of uniform streetlight poles, and new signboards across the area.

On Wednesday, LDA officials held a detailed meeting to finalise the project design and timelines.

As part of the revamp, the authority will ensure that all commercial and residential buildings conform to uniform architectural standards.

Officials stressed that protecting Hazratganj’s legacy remains a top priority, and the facelift project will serve both preservation and beautification purposes. Strict enforcement will follow for those who fail to comply with the rules, they said.

LDA officials said the renovation will also target violations that have crept into the area over the years. “Many structures currently have inconsistent designs, and several property owners have made illegal modifications. We are identifying such cases and will soon issue notices to the violators,” said a senior LDA official.

Officials emphasised that preserving Hazratganj’s legacy remains a top priority, and the project is designed to balance both heritage conservation and modern beautification. Strict enforcement will follow for those who fail to comply with regulations, they added.

This move follows a crackdown reported in December 2024, when LDA had removed banners and glow signboards from over 20 shops in Hazratganj for violating façade control standards.

Nearly 200 notices were issued to shopkeepers who breached the rules despite repeated warnings and awareness drives, HT had reported in December 2024. The violations included exceeding the permitted signage size of 750 mm, using non-standard fonts, and ignoring colour and design specifications.

As per LDA guidelines, all signboards in Hazratganj must feature white lettering on a black background, with a maximum word height of 300 mm. Building exteriors must follow a pink and yellow colour scheme, while windows and signage are required to maintain a uniform design to preserve the area’s heritage aesthetic.