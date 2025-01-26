The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has paved the way for the appointment of 120 staff nurses in Ayurvedic medical colleges in the state by dismissing the state government’s appeal against a single bench’s order issued in 2020 directing authorities to make the appointments on the basis of a government order dated November 12, 1986. HC clears way for appointment of 120 staff nurses in Ayurvedic med colleges

The Uttar Pradesh Ayush Department (Ayurveda) Nursing Service Rules, 2021 came into effect on November 18, 2021.

“Nurses who underwent training before the rules were framed must be appointed as per a government order dated November 12, 1986,” the HC bench observed.

With this order, the high court has paved the way for the appointment of around 120 staff nurses who had undergone training for three and half years in six batches from 2011-12 to 2016-17. However, they were denied appointments and were asked to fulfil mandatory requirements as per the new service rules. Around 120 nurses had filed a petition in the high court challenging the state government’s decision.

A double judge bench headed by Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Jaspreet Singh on January 17 passed the order.

The court observed that it was dismissing the appeal of the state government and affirming the order passed by the single-judge bench on January 27, 2020, in which the government was directed to make appointments of staff nurses according to the government order dated November 12, 1986.

Advocate Shivam Sharma, who appeared on behalf of petitioner Anshu Gautam and others, apprised the court that 120 women Ayurvedic nursing students were imparted training by the state government in six batches from 2011-12 till 2016-17 for three and half years.

However, no one had been appointed citing the new service rules, Sharma apprised the court.

The court also stayed an advertisement issued by the state government on September 4, 2023 to fill vacancies for 252 women nurses and 48 male nurses in ayurvedic colleges, said Sharma.