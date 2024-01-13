HC extends stay on demolition of ‘illegal’ hospital in Lucknow

LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday extended stay on demolition of FI Hospital in Hussainganj and ordered status quo till the next hearing in the case. Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court (File Photo)

The hospital was constructed without an approved map, said Gyanendra Varma, additional secretary, LDA.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) had on January 5 started demolition of the hospital but had to stop midway after the high court granted a stay on the exercise till January 12.

“The high court has ordered status quo on the FI Hospital building,” said Varma.

FI Hospital and its adjoining FI Tower belong to realtor Monis Iqbal and his brother Siraj Iqbal. The court’s order was not uploaded on the high court’s website till the filing of this report.

The LDA had rendered the building beyond use by demolishing the walls and the roof on all the floors on January 5 when the court ordered the stay.

On December 24, the development authority demolished 35 illegal shops in the parking lot of FI Tower and sealed FI Hospital.