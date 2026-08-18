HC issues contempt notices to Uttar Pradesh chief secretary, three other officers

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has issued contempt notices to four officers, including chief secretary Shashi Prakash Goyal, for not complying with its May 8, 2026 interim order that directed the authorities not to fill the DGME (director general medical education) post without considering the principals of state medical colleges. The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court passed the order on August 14 on a contempt petition. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The court directed the officers, who are parties to the case, to show cause on September 16 as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them for violating the May 8 order. Failing this, the high court said these officers will have to appear before the court.

A single bench of Justice Saurabh Lavania passed this order on August 14 on a contempt petition filed by Dr Mukesh Yadav.

“Issue notice. Steps in this regard be taken within seven working days. List/put up this case on 16.09.2026, on which date the respondents/contemnors shall show cause as to why the contempt proceedings shall not be initiated against them for violating the order of this court dated 08.05.2026 passed in Writ-A No.2129 of 2026, failing which the respondents/contemnors shall appear in person,” the court ordered.

The petitioner alleges disobedience of a high court order passed on May 8, 2026. The chief secretary and three other officials have been named as opposite parties to the petition.

In an interim order on May 8, the high court had directed the state government that the post of DGME would not be filled in any other manner without first considering the cases of permanently appointed principals of state medical colleges.

A single bench of Justice Karunesh Singh Pawar had passed the May 8 order on a separate petition filed by Dr. Mukesh Yadav. The petitioner claimed non-compliance of this order in the current contempt petition.