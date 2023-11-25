HC notice to deputy CM Maurya in 2021 case

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court has issued notice to UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in a criminal revision challenging order of the ACJM, Prayagraj dated September 4, 2021, whereby he had dismissed an application seeking registration of criminal case against Maurya for using fake educational certificates in election affidavit and also for obtaining petrol pump. Justice Raj Beer Singh issued notice to the deputy CM to file reply in response to the delay in condonation application moved by the petitioner along with the said criminal revision. (HT FILE)

Since the ACJM had passed the said order on September 4, 2021 and it was challenged before the high court after a delay of 327 days, Justice Raj Beer Singh issued notice to the deputy CM to file reply in response to the delay in condonation application moved by the petitioner along with the said criminal revision.

Hearing a criminal revision filed by one Diwakar Nath Triapthi, the court fixed December 21 for the next hearing of the case.

The petitioner Diwaker Nath Tripathi had moved an application before the ACJM, Prayagraj under section 156 (3) of the criminal procedure code requesting the court to direct registration of criminal case against Keshav Prasad Maurya for using fake educational certificates in election affidavit and also for obtaining a petrol pump.

The court of the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) in Prayagraj had on September 4, 2021 dismissed this application filed by the petitioner, which had alleged that deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya mentioned false educational qualifications in his election affidavits and in obtaining a petrol pump.

ACJM, Prayagraj had said that prima facie, no cognizable offence appeared to have been committed. Hence, the application was rejected as it was found to be baseless