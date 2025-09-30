HC orders police to trace Lucknow woman missing since 2013

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has ordered the Lucknow commissioner of police to find out Mallika Majumdar, a 33-year old woman and resident of Aliganj (Sector-H), who went missing under mysterious circumstances in 2013. A division bench of Justice Sangeeta Chandra and Justice Brij Raj Singh passed the order on September 23. (For representation)

Taking serious note of the matter, the court converted it into a suo motu petition and also decided to act as “parents” of Mallika’s sister, Madhulika Majumdar, who is suffering from schizophrenia and has no one to care for her.

A division bench of Justice Sangeeta Chandra and Justice Brij Raj Singh passed the order on September 23, also directing Lucknow’s chief medical officer to constitute a team of specialist doctors to examine Madhulika and ensure her treatment. “If she requires hospitalisation, expenses shall be borne from the state exchequer,” the court said.

“We as a Court find it to be our duty to act as parents of Ms. Madhulika Majumdar and take suo motu notice of her condition,” the court said.

“We direct the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Lucknow, to ensure that Madhulika Majumdar is contacted and her statement is recorded and she is produced before the Chief Medical Officer, Lucknow, who shall constitute a team of doctors/specialists in such field concerned to examine Madhulika Majumdar and submit a report to this Court with regard to her present health and mental condition,” the court added.

Following the high court orders, the Lucknow police have launched a search for Mallika, 12 years after her disappearance. The case surfaced when Shyamu Lal, a plumber who runs his shop from a room in the Majumdar house, petitioned the court seeking Mallika’s whereabouts.

Advocates Mohammad Irfan Siddiqui and Kavish Khan represented the petitioner in court.

However, the bench found that he had misrepresented facts and refused to recognise him as Madhulika’s guardian.

The court also ordered the publication of notices in one Hindi and one English daily seeking public information on Mallika’s whereabouts. The case is listed for hearing on October 15, when the police commissioner has been directed to submit a report.

THE CASE:

Sabhyasachi Majumdar had two daughters, Madhulika and Mallika. After his death on January 12, 2010, his younger brother, Chandra Shekhar Majumdar, took care of the girls. Chandra Shekhar passed away on March 28, 2025; his death was reported by Sachin Dwivedi, a lawyer and tenant residing on the second floor of the Majumdar house in Aliganj.

Neighbours now provide food to Madhulika, who is well-educated and speaks fluent English. Advocate Mohammad Irfan Siddiqui said the court has ordered Lucknow police to trace the missing Mallika Majumdar.

“The case has been listed as suo motu, and the court has decided to act as parents of Madhulika Majumdar,” Siddiqui added.

The court has also directed the office of the chief standing counsel to verify from the sub-registrar whether Sabhyasachi Majumdar had executed or registered any Will Deed on December 19, 2009.