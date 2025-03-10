HC seeks ASI reply on exterior whitewashing of Sambhal mosque

The Allahabad high court on Monday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to submit a detailed response on whether whitewashing, additional lighting, and decorative lights are required outside the disputed structure (Sambhal mosque). The court has given ASI 24 hours to file the affidavit. The court has given ASI 24 hours to file the affidavit. (Sourced)

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal scheduled the next hearing for March 12 and stated that if further examination is needed, ASI may send a team to assess the structure.

The court also directed Uttar Pradesh advocate general Ajay Kumar Mishra to seek a copy of the agreement allegedly signed between the Jama Masjid’s Mutawallis (the person who manages mosque) and the state government on January 19, 1927, and registered on March 1, 1927.

Senior advocate SFA Naqvi, representing the mosque committee, argued that ASI has not explicitly denied the request for whitewashing, extra lighting, and decorative lights outside the mosque. Naqvi said that no painting is required inside the structure and presented coloured photographs of the exterior as evidence.

ASI counsel Manoj Kumar Singh informed the court that while some flaking is visible on the outer walls, a final decision can only be made after a detailed survey by the archaeologist with the help of the conservation and science wing.

Earlier, on February 27, the court had instructed ASI to inspect the site and submit its findings by February 28. In response, ASI reported that the modern enamel paint on the exterior remains intact, ruling out the need for whitewashing. However, the court directed ASI to clear dust and grass from the premises and allowed the mosque committee to file objections to the report.

The Sambhal mosque came into focus after unrest erupted in the district on November 24, 2024, following a local court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid.