HC seeks details of prisonersin Lucknow model jail

Lucknow The Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court has sought from the state details of convicts and under trial prisoners lodged in model jail, Lucknow . The court also sought number of male and female prisoners and the number of children living with their jailed mothers . The state counsel requested for and was granted a week’s time to obtain the required information from the state to be placed before the court. (Pic for representation)

The order was passed by a division bench comprising justices AR Masoodi and Brij Raj Singh on February 7 on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition registered in 1998 on a letter sent by a prisoner Ishtiaq Hasan Khan. Various issues were raised in the letter petition . The court also directed the state to place before it the mechanism of providing food to the jail inmates and explain any other schemes or measures which the state takes to ensure support to the families of undertrials and convicts depending upon their income.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

The state counsel requested for and was granted a week’s time to obtain the required information from the state to be placed before the court.

“All these aspects of the matter be clarified before this court on the next date of listing,” The court ordered.

It also directed that a responsible officer of the jail administration shall be present on the next date (February 28), when the case is taken up.

MANOJ KUMAR SINGH