HC seeks list of unauthorized allottees of govt houses

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 09, 2024 09:06 AM IST

This order was passed by a division bench comprising justices Vivek Chaudhary and Om Prakash Shukla on February 6 on a petition registered under the title of “The Allotment of Houses Under Control of the Estate Department, 2016.

Lucknow The Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court has sought a list of allottees (with their addresses) who were not authorized for government houses or not engaged in any government activity. The court provided 3 weeks’ time to the state counsel to file reply in the matter, challenging the statute of allotment of government houses.

The court directed to list the matter on March 4 for next hearing.


This order was passed by a division bench comprising justices Vivek Chaudhary and Om Prakash Shukla on February 6 on a petition registered under the title of “The Allotment of Houses Under Control of the Estate Department, 2016. In the petition, the constitutional validity of the statutory enactment namely “The Allotment of Houses Under Control of the Estate Department Act, 2016” has been challenged to the extent that the benifit under the Act was extended to persons who were not authorized or engaged in any government functions. It was alleged that under certain provisions of the Act, the government houses were allotted to some people who were not authorized or not involved in any government activity. Such act was violative of the constitutional right of equality before the law as well as law settled by the Supreme Court, it alleged.

The state counsel requested for and was granted three weeks’ time by the court to file counter affidavit (reply) to the peition.

The court directed to list the matter on March 4 for next hearing.

