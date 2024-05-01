 HC seeks reply from LDA, LMC on PIL regarding open manholes - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HC seeks reply from LDA, LMC on PIL regarding open manholes

ByManoj Kumar Singh
May 01, 2024 07:06 AM IST

The court had taken cognizance of a newspaper report about a tragic incident in which an 8-year-old child lost his life after falling into an open manhole and initiated a suo motu PIL to address the issue of open manholes and ducts within the municipal limits of the city.

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday sought replies from the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) until May 31 regarding a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) initiated in the matter of open manholes and ducts within the municipal limits of the city. The order was passed by a division bench of justice Rajan Roy and justice Om Prakash Shukla on the PIL.

Lucknow High Court building (For representation)
Lucknow High Court building (For representation)

Earlier, advocate Adarsh Mehrotra brought the incident to the court’s notice by presenting a news item published in a daily newspaper on April 24 regarding the incident.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The court had taken cognizance of a newspaper report about a tragic incident in which an 8-year-old child lost his life after falling into an open manhole and initiated a suo motu PIL to address the issue of open manholes and ducts within the municipal limits of the city.

The court had directed the registration of a suo motu PIL, deeming it to be an important matter involving the public’s interest and requiring the attention of the municipal corporation. The court had sought correct facts of the incident from the municipal body.

As per the court’s order on Tuesday, advocate Kuldeep Pati Tripathi, representing the municipal corporation, informed the court that a sum of Rs. 5 lakh had been provided to the victim’s family, and over 300 open manholes had been closed in the city.

He also said that an FIR had been lodged against the responsible agency, resulting in its blacklisting, and action had been taken against the officers involved. Tripathi further said that a standard operating procedure (SOP) had been established to prevent reoccurrence of such incidents.

Considering the response of the municipal corporation, the court directed the LDA and LMC to file their reply in the form of counter affidavits by May 31, the next date of hearing the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / HC seeks reply from LDA, LMC on PIL regarding open manholes
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On