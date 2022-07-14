Head constable booked for gangster’s escape from Agra court
Agra On the back-foot after a gangster was freed by his associates on court premises on Wednesday, the Agra police said on Thursday that the criminal managed to escape because of the carelessness of the head constable who accompanied him to court.
The head constable has now been booked for concocting a false story of attack by the gangster’s associates. The police said he himself had taken the gangster to the chamber of his lawyer on civil court premises from where the criminal Vinay Shrotriya escaped. It is now suspected that the head constable Anuj Pratap hit himself with a brick to support his fake story of attack.
“We are hunting for Vinay Shrotriya and teams have been constituted in Firozabad also. One person has been arrested for his involvement in the gangster’s escape and investigation is on,” said SSP Agra Prabhakar Chaudhary.
“It has now come to light that there was no attack on the head constable accompanying the gangster and CCTV footage too did not show any such incident. It now appears that the gangster’s escape was due to the carelessness of the head constable who tried to portray that he was forcibly freed,” said the SSP.
A case was registered under section 223/ 224/225/332 of the Indian Penal Code at New Agra police station for the escape of the gangster from custody. Those named include head constable Anuj Pratap Singh who accompanied the gangster, constable Anurag Rana who was on duty at the lock-up, Sonu Kushwaha (in police custody), escaped gangster Vinay Shrotriya and his associates Rahul, Chhotey, Minta Yadav and Ravi Yadav.
To recall, Vinay Shrotriya, a criminal from Firozabad district, was brought to the police lock-up in Agra civil court. He was booked in a case registered under the Gangster Act at Barhan police station of Agra and was head of a notorious gang registered with the police. This criminal was being taken from police lock-up to a court for being presented before the judicial officer when two or three of his associates got him freed.
-
Khadavli villages in Kalyan lose connectivity with city due to heavy rains
Nearly 1,200 villagers from Walkas, Behere and Mathachi Wadi villages near Khadavli have lost connectivity with the city as the bridge that helps connect to Khadavli railway station has been submerged under the Bhatsa river for the last five days due to heavy downpours. Presently, the villagers are risking their lives, walking through the bridge that is hardly visible and has been having continuous water flow.
-
Punjab: Distribution of sports kits during Congress regime under AAP govt’s lens
The Punjab sports minister has reportedly marked an inquiry into alleged irregularities in distribution of sports kits during the previous Congress government. The action came after former Punjab Civil Services officer and sportsperson Iqbal Singh Sandhu alleged embezzlement of funds allocated to distribute sports kits to over 85,000 players in the state.
-
Moose Wala murder: Fourth Haryana module shooter gave Delhi Police the slip twice
The fourth alleged shooter of the Haryana module who was part of the fatal attack on Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala had managed to give the Delhi Police the slip twice, when the other three shooters were arrested in two separate operations in Gujarat and the national capital, it is learnt.
-
Minor detained for overspeeding, injuring Dombivli traffic policeman after dragging him on car bonnet
Five days after a Navi Mumbai traffic cop was dragged on the bonnet of a car by a motorist flouting traffic norms, a similar incident occurred in Dombivli on Wednesday evening. The car was driven by a minor who did not possess a licence and was speeding. The Ramnagar Police registered a case against the car owner and detained the minor from Bhopar village in Dombivli on Thursday. He tried to stop the driver.
-
New Belapur-Ulwe flyover closed for traffic due to heavy waterlogging
Commuters going to Ulwe have been taking a 20-minute detour for the last 10 days to reach their destinations as the new road below the Belapur-Ulwe flyover was closed following repeated waterlogging. The road going towards Ulwe from Belapur is one of the roads that also reaches the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport. The road under Ulwe and Wahal flyovers in Panvel Taluka were waterlogged owing to heavy rainfall since the morning of July 5.
