Head constable booked for gangster’s escape from Agra court

Agra On the back-foot after a gangster was freed by his associates on court premises on Wednesday, the Agra police said on Thursday that the criminal managed to escape because of the carelessness of the head constable who accompanied him to court.

The head constable has now been booked for concocting a false story of attack by the gangster’s associates. The police said he himself had taken the gangster to the chamber of his lawyer on civil court premises from where the criminal Vinay Shrotriya escaped. It is now suspected that the head constable Anuj Pratap hit himself with a brick to support his fake story of attack.

“We are hunting for Vinay Shrotriya and teams have been constituted in Firozabad also. One person has been arrested for his involvement in the gangster’s escape and investigation is on,” said SSP Agra Prabhakar Chaudhary.

“It has now come to light that there was no attack on the head constable accompanying the gangster and CCTV footage too did not show any such incident. It now appears that the gangster’s escape was due to the carelessness of the head constable who tried to portray that he was forcibly freed,” said the SSP.

A case was registered under section 223/ 224/225/332 of the Indian Penal Code at New Agra police station for the escape of the gangster from custody. Those named include head constable Anuj Pratap Singh who accompanied the gangster, constable Anurag Rana who was on duty at the lock-up, Sonu Kushwaha (in police custody), escaped gangster Vinay Shrotriya and his associates Rahul, Chhotey, Minta Yadav and Ravi Yadav.

To recall, Vinay Shrotriya, a criminal from Firozabad district, was brought to the police lock-up in Agra civil court. He was booked in a case registered under the Gangster Act at Barhan police station of Agra and was head of a notorious gang registered with the police. This criminal was being taken from police lock-up to a court for being presented before the judicial officer when two or three of his associates got him freed.