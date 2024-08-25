Headmaster booked for misbehaving, threatening sisters in Pratapgarh

PRATAPGARH: An FIR has been lodged against the headmaster of a government-run upper primary school in a village under Jethwara police station of Pratapgarh district for indecent behaviour and threatening a class 6 girl student belonging to the Scheduled Caste, along with her younger sister, on Saturday. For representation only (Sourced)

Police are conducting raids to apprehend the accused, who remains at large. Following the incident, the headmaster was suspended on Saturday evening, according to officials.

The police complaint said that the headmaster behaved indecently with a class six student and her younger sister, both studying at the upper primary school of a village under the Jetwara police station area, on Saturday. When the students informed their parents after school, the parents, along with fellow villagers, went to the school and created a ruckus. Following an investigation by the block education officer of Laxmanpur, BSA-Pratapgarh Bhupendra Singh suspended the headmaster, Anil Kumar Shukla, and recommended strict departmental action.

The police registered a case against the headmaster for indecent behavior and issuing threats to the girls, along with sections of the SC/ST Act, based on the mother’s complaint. Confirming the incident, SHO Jethwara Dharmendra Singh said a case was registered against the headmaster on Saturday night, and a manhunt was underway. After conducting the students’ medical examinations as per norms, further action would be taken based on their statements recorded in court, he added.

Meanwhile in Prayagraj, a couple committed suicide by jumping in front of the Kashi Vishwanath Express on Sunday. Locals alerted the GRP, who sent the victims’ bodies for post-mortem examination. Police identified the duo using the boy’s UP Police constable recruitment exam admit card and the girl’s Aadhaar card, and then informed their family members, who arrived shortly.

The family members informed the police that the youth, who worked as an electrician in Sonipat and was married and distantly related to the girl. After the post-mortem examination in the evening, the family members collected the bodies of both and returned home, according to the police.”