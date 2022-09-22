Health ATMs in Lucknow: Machines set to revolutionise healthcare

The facility of health ATMs could be a game changer in the days to come with around 75 such machines expected to become operational on October 2 in the state capital.

Prof Rakesh Kapoor, director, Medanta Lucknow said, “The dynamics of the healthcare industry are changing with the advent of technology in healthcare. Today everybody wants health services’ delivery at their doorstep. In UP, the state government has been able to understand and address the needs of residents. With Health ATMs, the state would be able to serve people better by using sensing technology and big data analytics.”

Officials of Smart City said, “At these ATMs, more than 50 tests can be done for a nominal fee. The process of Wi-Fi and electricity connection for these health ATMs is being completed. After this, the process of the examination fee will also be decided. The motive behind providing the facility of health ATMs 24x7 is to give benefit to those people who reach home late due to work. People will be able to get their full body check-up done in 10 minutes at a Health ATM. These health ATMs will be installed in parks, markets, hospitals and such places where there is more movement of people. Tests for dengue, malaria, HIV, typhoid will be done.”

As many as 14 doctors from SGPGIMS will be part of the telemedicine service that will be offered from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM every day at these ATMs. According to officials, all these services will be offered at prices similar to a government-run health institute.”