Health officials to focus more on Covid sampling, no new cases

Health officials in the state capital said Covid-19 sampling would be increased in the wake of numerous people taking part in new year festivities. “We will be increasing Covid sampling, and office-goers, drivers and shopkeepers who frequent public places will be our target,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, Lucknow chief medical officer.

On Monday, no new Covid case was reported in Lucknow while the three active covid patients were recovering. Samples taken from them were sent for genome sequencing. The officials said that over 900 samples were being tested daily in the state capital for the past week.

“Adhering to Covid protocol, such as practising social distancing and use of mask and hand sanitiser in public spaces, works the best against Covid infection,” Dr Agrawal added.

Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of Association of International Doctors in Lucknow, also opined that adhering to Covid protocol during winter was optimal for people to stay healthy.

Up to 8,000 Covid patients can be hospitalised at 80 hospitals in Lucknow. At present, however, only King George’s Medical University (KGMU) is admitting Covid patients. More hospitals may be notified if the cases go up.