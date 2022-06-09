Heat-related ailments on the rise

LUCKNOW: People exposed to heat feel sudden fatigue and many experience temporary dizziness, according to doctors in the state capital.

“At least 70 patients with heat-related ailments are reaching the emergency ward every 24 hours. Heat stroke, dehydration and high fever are common symptoms,” said Dr Samir Misra, senior faculty, King George’s Medical University.

“Most of those getting heat stroke are in the middle age group which is also the working age group. A few who reached the hospital with heat stroke required admission,” said Sunil Yadav, chief pharmacist at Civil Hospital.

“It’s basically happening due to sudden change in temperature. People who stay in air-conditioned rooms/offices and move out for work without taking proper precautions such as waiting for a few minutes near the exit to allow body to acclimatize with the heat outside and those whose water intake is not enough are suffering from heat-related problems,” said Dr PK Gupta, former president, IMA, Lucknow.

Lucknow’s maximum temperature for the past few days has been is over 40 degrees Celsius and the peak time of the scorcher is between 10 am and 4 pm. “It is during this time that most people need to go out for work. Many have complained that despite taking precaution they felt nausea under the sun,” said Dr Gupta.

Patients with heat-related illness are reaching various hospitals including Balrampur, Civil and BRD hospitals. Dr Rama Srivastava, a senior gynaecologist, said, “Though heat has no direct impact upon the foetus, if exposed to sun for long pregnant women may get an adverse impact. There is risk of abortion.”

What you can do

Doctors said keeping the body hydrated was the best solution to beat the heat. “Make sure your water intake is adequate and at intervals during the day and you have a balanced diet to keep the body resistance high,” said Dr Rama Srivastava.

Though children and elderly stay indoors for most part of the day, they too need to keep themselves hydrated. Hence consumption of fruits and intake of water should be proper for all family members including children, adults, men and women, said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Expert advice

# Cover body with cotton clothes in such a manner that you reduce exposure to direct sunlight, particularly on the face

# Wait a few minutes while coming out of AC room. Or switch off room’s AC minutes before you leave

# If you go out of office or home and need to work under the sun for some time, switch off the car’s AC

# Drink water before you go out of house or office