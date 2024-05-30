Heatwave leaves UP cities scorched; Prayagraj 48.8°C

LUCKNOW: Temperatures continued to soar in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, affecting daily activities and posing severe health risks. For the second consecutive day, several cities, including Prayagraj, Kanpur (City), Fursatganj and Sultanpur, experienced record-breaking temperatures on Wednesday. Prayagraj sweltered at 48.8 degrees Celsius, surpassing all previous May temperature records. (HT Photo)

Prayagraj sweltered at 48.8 degrees Celsius, surpassing all previous May temperature records. This (7.1 degrees Celsius above normal) marks the highest May temperature in 128 years in the Sangam city, according to data from the IMD Observatory. The previous record of 48.4 degrees Celsius was set on May 30, 1994. It also equalled a record set in June 1979, marking an all-time high temperature ever recorded in the city.

During the daytime, roads and markets across most cities in the state presented a deserted appearance. Any relief was elusive even in the evenings as temperatures remained above 40 degrees Celsius.

The day temperature at Kanpur IAF soared to 48.4 degrees Celsius, while Kanpur City experienced a record-breaking high of 46.8 degrees Celsius, marking the highest May temperature in 73 years. Since 1951, temperatures in Kanpur City have never reached such levels during May. The previous highest recorded in Kanpur City was 46.3 degrees Celsius on May 16, 1970, with the all-time high hitting 47.3 degrees on June 9, 1966.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature at Fursatganj rose to 47.2 degrees Celsius, setting a new record in the past 18 years since 2006, according to IMD data. The previous highest for the month was 45.6 degrees Celsius recorded on May 30, 2012, with the all-time high reaching 46.6 degrees Celsius on June 6, 2017. In Sultanpur, the day temperature reached 46 degrees Celsius, which is 6.4 degrees above normal and marks a record in 54 years since 1970. The previous highest temperature was 45.8 degrees Celsius recorded on May 29, 2019, with the all-time high hitting 47 degrees Celsius on June 19, 2005.

Weather is expected to be dry over West Uttar Pradesh, while rain/thundershowers are very likely at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh. The Met department has issued a warning of heatwave (loo) conditions likely to continue at a few places across the state.