Lucknow, adjoining areas to receive moderate to heavy rainfall today: Met

Lucknow, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Unnao, Gorakhpur and adjoining areas were ‘very likely’ to experience moderate to heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Friday. Rains bring down mercury in Prayagraj on Friday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/ht)

The Met department officials also warned of thunderstorms and lightening over Ayodhya, Kanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri and adjoining areas.

According to the Met department officials cumulative rain deficit in Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) is pegged at minus 19 percent. U.P. has received 77.6 mm rain so far, below the normal average of 95.9 mm.

The rain deficit in east U.P. that has received 60.3 mm rain so far against the normal average rainfall of 108.3 mm is pegged at minus 44 percent, way below west U.P. that has experienced 102.5 mm rainfall so far, well above the normal rainfall average of 78.8 mm, the weatherman said.

Lucknow experienced moderate rain since early Friday morning. It rained in brief spells, leading to waterlogging in Chinhat, Dewa road, Indira Nagar and few other areas. Due to rain and overcast conditions, maximum and minimum temperature in Lucknow was recorded at 33.3 and 25.9 degree Celsius respectively.

The forecast for Lucknow is generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thundershowers. Maximum/minimum temperature is very likely to be 31 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius respectively. Prayagraj received maximum 40.9 mm rainfall, Orai 37 mm, Agra 31.8 mm, said Mohd Danish, Met office incharge, Lucknow.

In Gorakhpur, the weather department predicted moderate to heavy rain fall over the next couple of days. Gorakhpur recorded 43 milimeter rain. A thunderstorm in late part of night on Thursday uprooted trees at many places.

Traffic was disrupted for few hours after branches of a big Banyan tree fell down near city mall. At some other places like kotwali premises, trees got uprooted, damaging vehicles parked nearby. Water logging was also reported from district hospital, Vijay crossing, Jubilee road, Rapti Nagar and Reti Road.

Panic prevailed at Deoria’s civil court as some trees got uprooted and fell over vehicles, damaging many.