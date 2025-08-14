Heavy rain paralyses Lucknow, damages roads, disrupts traffic

A night of torrential rain left large parts of Lucknow paralysed early Thursday, with widespread waterlogging, road cave-ins and stalled vehicles disrupting movement across residential, commercial and administrative areas. The downpour began around 10 pm on Wednesday and continued into the early hours, forcing residents and authorities into emergency response. Heavy rain on Wedenesday late night leaves Vidhayak Awas, other Lucknow areas waterlogged (Deepak Gupta)

Aliganj, Faizullaganj, Balaganj, Ashiana Sector N and Hazratganj were among the worst hit, with knee-deep water reported in several localities. Hazratganj was inundated as floodwaters rose close to Vidhan Bhavan while the state assembly remained in session, prompting urgent action by civic officials.

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob and municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar led a late-night inspection and cleanup operation in Hazratganj, overseeing emergency dewatering and directing field teams to prevent water from entering Vidhan Bhavan premises. LMC teams worked through the night to pump out water but persistent rain overwhelmed drainage networks. Traffic ground to a halt in many areas, especially near Vidhan Bhavan, mainly during office hours.

Similar flooding and stalled traffic were reported from Alambagh, Tedhi Pulia, Sujanpura and Geetapalli, where roads resembled flowing streams. Commuters faced delays and diversions near Charbagh railway station and Amausi airport as approach roads were heavily waterlogged.

More alarming were several road cave-ins that followed the rainfall. A major collapse near Radhey Sweets in Aliganj left a large crater. Additional collapses were reported in Bandariabagh and the Odeon area, forcing authorities to barricade affected zones and warn commuters against using damaged stretches.

Heavy-duty water pumps were deployed in flood-prone pockets such as Ashiana Sector N, Faizullahganj, Hazratganj and near the Taj Hotel, where waterlogging recurs during monsoon spells. Pumps were also stationed around the high court and Vidhan Bhavan to clear standing water before the morning rush.

Despite these efforts, many areas remained submerged on Thursday morning, prompting questions about the state of pre-monsoon preparedness. Residents waded through flooded lanes, navigated damaged roads and faced delayed public transport. At Alambagh bus station, buses were rerouted, two-wheelers stalled in ankle-deep water and pedestrians were stranded in several locations.

The episode recalled last year’s monsoon when rainwater entered Vidhan Bhavan, an event that drew criticism from opposition parties over municipal readiness.

For years, Lucknow has faced recurring monsoon troubles, with clogged drains, inadequate waste management and ageing infrastructure causing yearly disruption.

However, municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar, after inspecting affected sites, said, “The rainfall was unprecedented, but you will appreciate one thing that water has been cleaned from most of the places, showing the hard work of LMC staff.” He said that “all departments are on alert” and damage control measures are in place. However, Congress corporator Mukesh Singh Chauhan alleged that the city’s flood response is reactive rather than preventive, adding, “This is not just about rainfall, it is about administrative neglect and the absence of sustainable urban planning.”