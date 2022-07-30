Heavy rains lash Lucknow, expect more rain on Sunday: Met dept

The city witnessed heavy rains on Saturday morning and later in the afternoon providing much-needed relief from the sultry weather conditions even as the met department predicted more rainfall in Lucknow and adjoining areas in the coming days.

The city experienced 11.2 mm of rain in the last 36 hours, stated JP Gupta, director of the met department in Lucknow. The forecast for Lucknow is a partly cloudy sky with rains and thundershowers in some areas.

These heavy rains however led to water logging and power cuts in many places in the state capital. The commuters complained of water logging in areas like Kursi Road, Gomti Nagar, Maqboolganj, Uthretia, Defence Colony, Rae Bareli Road and other areas. The citizens also faced power cuts in many localities.

Rain and thundershowers are very likely in a few places in Uttar Pradesh, stated IMD while issuing a warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

Basti received a maximum of 30 mm rainfall, Najibabad 20, Bahraich 11.2 and Orai 10 mm.