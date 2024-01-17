Heavy vehicles to be diverted to Purvanchal e-way till Jan 23 for consecration ceremony

Major traffic diversions have been enforced for plying of heavy vehicles on roads leading towards Ayodhya from January 16 to 23, said senior police officials here on Tuesday. These diversions will remain in force from roads leading to Ayodhya from as many as fifteen districts which are Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Mau, Azamgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddarth Nagar, Bahraich, Basti, Barabanki, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Raebareli, Ambedkar Nagar, Kanpur and Unnao. For Representation Only (HT FILE PHOTO)

Sharing details with media, additional director general (ADG) of police, Lucknow Zone, Piyush Mordia said that all heavy vehicles will be diverted to Purvanchal Expressway to reach directly Lucknow from different places.

Another police official said the heavy vehicles will be diverted to Purvanchal Expressway from Gorakhpur’s Kaudiram, Mau’s Doharighat, Azamgarh’s Barhalganj and Jeeyanpur, from Sant Kabir Nagar’s Mehdawal, Siddarth Nagar’s Dumariyaganj, Balrampur’s Utraula, Bahraich’s Jarwal road via Chowkaghat to Barabanki’s Badosarai and Safdurgunj. He said the vehicles coming from Basti will be diverted to Purvanchal Expressway to reach Lucknow via Kalwari, via Tanda, Akbarpur and Dostpur.

He said the heavy vehicles coming from Agra-Lucknow Expressway will be diverted from Mohan, Junabganj via Mohalalganj to Purvanchal Expressway. He said the vehicles coming from Sitapur and Shahjahanpur will be diverted from IIM road, Dubagga, Alambagh to Shaheed Path, Ahimamau to Purvanchal Expressway.

He said similarly, the vehicles coming from Sultanpur will be diverted from Kudebhar to Purvanchal Expressway and the vehicles coming from Rae Bareli will be diverted from Haliyapur to Purvanchal Expressway. The vehicles coming from Kanpur and Unnao will be diverted from Maurawa, Mohanlalganj and Gosaiganj via Chand Sarai to Purvanchal Expressway. He said the vehicles coming from Kanpur via Fatehpur to Gangoso bridge via Sareni, Lalganj (Rae Bareli) via Haidergarh (Barabanki) will be diverted to Purvanchal Expressway.