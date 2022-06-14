Help promote organic farming: U.P. CM to agri scientists

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has called upon agriculture scientists to associate themselves with the state government’s campaign to promote organic (natural) farming and to help farmers substantially enhance their income.

He said organic farming would rid people of ailments caused due to toxic farming, apart from providing security to cows.

The CM was speaking after virtually inaugurating a conference organised on the occasion of 33rd foundation day of the UP Agriculture Research Council (UPCAR) on Tuesday. He said the state government was taking steps to promote natural farming in the state.

“Natural farming is a good means to rid fields of toxins besides enabling farmers to get maximum output in minimum input,” he said urging agriculture scientists to get involved in the mission.

Stating that ridding agriculture of use of chemicals was a big challenge, Adityanath lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for making provision for ‘cow based natural farming’ in the Union Budget.

“Both the central and the state governments are working to promote natural farming on the banks of the river Ganga and the state government is also encouraging natural and organic farming in the Bundelkhand region,” he said.

He further said in the last 5 years, the agriculture department had played a key role in promoting agriculture with technology.

The CM said that over 17% of the population of the country resided in UP though only 12% of the agricultural land is in the state. “Despite this, U.P. supplies 20% of the country’s food grains and this only testifies the availability of fertile land and abundant water resources here,” he said.

Mentioning the government’s efforts to revive the sugar industry in Uttar Pradesh in the last five years, Yogi said that the closed sugar mills were restarted and even during the Covid-19 crisis, 120 sugar mills continued to function.