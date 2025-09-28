Here simplicity & tradition still trump glitzy commercialism

In times when for many Durga Puja means grandiose pandals, boom boxes, games and more, some committees continue to believe in simplicity. Bhog is served traditionally at Shashi Bhushan Durga Puja of Lucknow (HT FIle Photo)

The simple celebration is centred around Bhog, Dhunuchi and Dhakis. When one walks in the Pujas on the stretch from Lalkuan to La Touche Road one will find the areas illuminated with multi-coloured lights but little or no music and simple stalls.

The oldest Puja started at Bengali Club and Youngmen’s Association by a railway engineer, Atul Krishna Sinha, who moved to the city in 1901 has over the years grown into not just a religious event, but a living heritage of devotion, culture, and Bengali tradition. The club will hold its 111th year of celebrations this year and president of the association Arun Banerjee said that in the early days of the Puja, the celebration was simple and traditional which continues even till date. However, the scale and grandeur of the Puja has grown with time.

“The club has introduced innovations while preserving its traditions. After the pandemic, we began immersing Maa Durga idol on the Club premises signifying that she stays with us throughout the year,” said Banerjee.

Great-granddaughter of Sinha and officiating general secretary of the Puja, Trisha Sinha, said that one of the most unique aspects of Bengali Club Durga Puja is how traditions are passed down through generations — not just among members, but also among those who serve the Puja.

“The dhaki at the puja - Madan, has been continuing the legacy of his father who played the dhak here while the pandal and lighting arrangements are done by Wasim, who carries forward the tradition of his father, who used to decorate our pandal decades ago. The beats of the dhak, the fragrance of Dhuno, the sacred Chandi Path, and the cultural programmes continue to make this Puja a celebration of faith and heritage,” said Sinha.

The Durga Pujas at Bengali Club, Vidyant College, Jogender Pathak Road, Shashi Bhushan, Victory XI, Model House and Lalbagh are collectively termed as ‘The Seven Sisters’ and these are among the oldest pujas in the city. Many of these continue to organise simple celebrations.

“The idol is placed at exactly the same place where it was once done by our elders. No changes have been made with the Dhak and Sandhi Puja that add to the charm of the Puja. Devi Maa gets happy with all those with a good heart and not just with the glitter added to the celebration,” said member of the Vidyant College Durga Puja committee Pankaj Bhattacharya.

The Puja started by a group of friends part of a football and cricket club – ‘Victory XI’ also continues to hold celebrations the traditional way with focus on Puja rather than other programmes or decorations. “We continue to serve Bhog by having everyone settled on the floor instead of arranging buffets which are common these days. Ever since the beginning of Puja, we have not allowed non-veg inside the premises which continues till date,” said SK Mukherjee, a member of the puja organising committee.

Jyotish Chaudhary, secretary of the committee, also emphasised that the committee believes in holding simple celebrations and providing Bhog instead of any other expenses.

The Puja at Shashi Bhushan is also organised in a traditional way. Ashok Kumar Kirti, general secretary of the committee said, “Indeed, there should be good decoration but even after simple celebrations, the Puja is quite popular among city residents. Instead of making the pandal a money-making machine, our focus has always been on Bhog where all people sit on tables and chairs without any discrimination and are served till the Bhog lasts,” said Kirti.