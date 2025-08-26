Heritage hit by neglect: Part of Chhota Imambada gate collapses

LUCKNOW Poor upkeep and rain led to the collapse of a portion of the Chhota Imambada gate in Hussainabad late on Monday night. While there was no casualty, two passersby had a narrow escape. The structure has been deteriorating for years with its walls cracked and plaster peeling off while encroachments have added to its decline, confirmed locals. The structure has been deteriorating with its walls cracked and plaster peeling off. (Deepak Gupta/HT photo)

A purported video of the damaged section went viral on heritage enthusiasts’ WhatsApp groups, sparking outrage over apathy.

“The plaster suddenly came crashing down. Two people escaped by mere inches,” said Nawab Masood Abdullah of Hussainabad area.

Currently, the site is under the Hussainabad and Allied Trust (HAT), which is under the district administration. Repeated calls by HT to HAT superintendent Ahmed Mehandi went unanswered.

Experts and city-based heritage groups warned that the structure needs immediate conservation measures. “It needs urgent repair. HAT must act without delay,” said Aftab Hussain, superintendent, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Lucknow Circle.

“The district administration has taken many positive steps for heritage restoration. But this gate at Chhota Imambada is showing alarming signs of distress, including a major crack,” said Adity Chakravarti, administrator of the Citizens for Lucknow group.

She added, “If nothing is done urgently, we will lose another architectural gem.”

The group has written to the divisional commissioner, urging immediate action.

“These gates and Naubatkhana are not under ASI, but under HAT, chaired by the district magistrate. We request repairs as per ASI norms before these structures crumble like the Rifa-e-Aam Club,” the letter stated.