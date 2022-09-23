High court again overturns Mukhtar Ansari’s acquittal, gives him 5 years jail

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court sentenced former five-time Mau MLA Mukhtar Ansari to five-year imprisonment on Friday in a 23-year-old case registered under the Gangster Act. Ansari is currently lodged in the Banda jail.

This is the second case in two days that Ansari has been handed out a jail sentence this week. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to seven years in jail for threatening a jailer in 2003. The jail official posted in 2003 at Lucknow district prison, SK Awasthi, alleged that he was threatened and a pistol pointed at him for ordering a search of people who came to meet Ansari.

In both cases, the trial court acquitted Ansari. The appeal against the trial court’s decision was heard by a single judge bench of justice Dinesh Kumar Singh over set aside the acquittal.

Justice Singh on Friday also slapped a fine of ₹50,000 on Ansari.

“The trial court has grossly erred in acquitting the accused-respondent. The gang charge was proved in court as documentary evidence,” justice Singh said.

“...this court is of the view that the accused- respondent is a gangster and allegedly committed several offences and, therefore, he is found guilty for offences under Section 2/3 Gangsters Act,” the bench added.

The state government had filed an appeal in the high court on April 27 last year, challenging the acquittal of Ansari.

On February 4, 1999, jail superintendent RK Tiwari was killed in broad daylight in Hazratganj, for which the FIR was lodged under sections 302 and 307 IPC at the police station. Ansari was booked under the Gangster Act as a key conspirator of the murder case along with 23 others.